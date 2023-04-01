Morbid Angel Share New Statement About Deadly Theater Collapse, Postpone Tonight’s Show

Morbid Angel have shared a statement regarding last night’s roof collapse at a show they were meant to headline in Belvidere, Illinois. “On behalf of Morbid Angel, we want to first and foremost send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost their life last night in the venue roof collapse due to heavy winds from a Tornado,” the group wrote on Instagram.

