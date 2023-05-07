Did Kate Middleton Wear a Tiara to King Charles' Coronation? Princess of Wales' Accessories Broke Tradition in a Big Way But Featured Tributes to Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana
Published
Princess Catherine‘s (aka Kate Middleton) accessories broke tradition in a big way at King Charles‘ coronation on Saturday (May 6). The Princess of Wales attended the big day with her husband Prince William and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in tow. Per usual, she was stylishly dressed and accessorized. Perhaps even [...]Full Article