Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Princess Diana at Charles' coronation

Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. The Princess of Wales attended the Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen embroidered gown with a special accessory taken from Diana's jewelry box. The…



#katemiddleton #princessdiana #westminsterabbey #alexandermcqueen #meghanmarkle #empressmichiko #princecharles #gianniversace #wales #buckinghampalace