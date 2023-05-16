Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

Chicago’s gigantic and vaguely punk-centric Riot Fest is coming back to Douglass Park in September. Once again, it’s got a lineup that’s utterly stuffed with big names. This year’s biggest name is probably the Cure. The festival also has Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service, Ben Gibbard’s two forever-interlinked projects, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age, the reactivated Mars Volta, and Turnstile, who have evidently reached festival-headliner status. And then there’s Foo Fighters, continuing with their quest to headline every festival in existence.