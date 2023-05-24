Taylor Swift Announces Deluxe Midnights Featuring Ice Spice And Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift Announces Deluxe Midnights Featuring Ice Spice And Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift will release another deluxe edition of her blockbuster Midnights album this week. The album already spun off an expanded 3am Edition within hours of its release; now, about seven months later, Swift’s dropping Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). Whereas the 3am Edition featured a bunch of new songs, it seems the Til Dawn Edition will focus on alternate versions of existing tracks. Specifically, we’re getting extra Lana Del Rey and 100% more Ice Spice.

