Tom Sandoval Talks Beginning of Affair with Raquel Leviss, & Two Cast Members Get Into Unxpected Fight, & More Big Moments from 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Part One
Published
The cast of Vanderpump Rules is all together again for the first time since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair. On Wednesday night (May 24), Bravo aired part one of the three-part reunion with host Andy Cohen sitting down with Lisa Vanderpump, Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, [...]Full Article