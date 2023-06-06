Elliot Page's 'Pageboy': Biggest Bombshells Including Secret Relationships with Olivia Thirlby & Kate Mara, Recovering From Top Surgery, a Leonardo DiCaprio Story, & More
Published
Elliot Page‘s memoir, “Pageboy,” is out in stores today and we’ve gathered up the biggest highlights from the book. Some of the passages include secret relationships with co-stars that we didn’t previously know about, a story about Leonardo DiCaprio from the Inception set, recovering from top surgery and what that was like for him, and [...]Full Article