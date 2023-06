Chris Hemsworth is back on the red carpet for the latest premiere of Extraction 2! The 39-year-old actor stepped out at the Lincoln Center on Monday (June 12) in New York City, alongside his co-stars Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhadt, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Marta Kovziashvili, Mariam Kovziashvili, producer Anthony Russo and director Sam [...]