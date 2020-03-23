Global  

WHO warns coronavirus ‘accelerating’ as Italy’s death toll rises by 602 in a day

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. The warning came as Italy on Monday recorded its smallest daily rise of coronavirus deaths in recent days. 
 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

