WHO warns coronavirus ‘accelerating’ as Italy’s death toll rises by 602 in a day Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. The warning came as Italy on Monday recorded its smallest daily rise of coronavirus deaths in recent days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 01:04 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University. You Might Like

Tweets about this