Related videos from verified sources Barcelona players cars cleaned and disinfected while they train



Barcelona players continue training under strict social distancing measures, while their cars are cleaned and disinfected. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:44 Published on May 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol: Luis Suarez Lifts Barca, Sends Los Pericos To Relegation Barcelona needed a win to shorten the gap with Real Madrid in the title race, while Espanyol needed the three points to avoid relegation to LaLiga SmartBank...

SoccerNews.com 9 hours ago



Luis Suarez goal keeps Barcelona's title hopes alive in La Liga Luis Suarez's 55th-minute goal gave FC Barcelona a narrow win at home to local rivals Espanyol to pull his club to within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La...

Mid-Day 41 minutes ago





