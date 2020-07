La Liga: Barcelona achieve 9,000 goals milestone after Ansu Fati's strike against Villarreal Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Barcelona has reached the milestone of 9,000 goals in all official competitions following their 4-1 rout of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday. Barca achieved the feat thanks to teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who came off the bench and scored the team's fourth goal.



Pau Torres, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were the other three... 👓 View full article

