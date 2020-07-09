Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Luis Suarez goal keeps Barcelona's title hopes alive in La Liga

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Luis Suarez's 55th-minute goal gave FC Barcelona a narrow win at home to local rivals Espanyol to pull his club to within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga while at the same time condemning their neighbours to relegation to the Spanish second division.

Although Barca controlled most of the ball in the first half and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna [Video]

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:37Published
Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien [Video]

Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both fit for Barcelona’s return following coronavirus hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Missed Spanish football? Don't worry 'cause La Liga is back! [Video]

Missed Spanish football? Don't worry 'cause La Liga is back!

La Liga returns on June 11th with an intense derby match. Who’s ready for a bit of football?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol: Luis Suarez's strike keeps Barcelona in title hunt

 Barcelona keep alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors.
BBC Sport

Barcelona can't win La Liga title this season: Luis Suarez

 Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has conceded the LaLiga title race to Clasico rivals Real Madrid as according to the Uruguayan, it's impossible for them to retain...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBBC Sport

Barcelona wins derby against Espanyol, relegates city rival

 MADRID (AP) — Barcelona kept its title hopes alive with a 1-0 win in the city derby against Espanyol in the Spanish league on Wednesday, sealing the rival’s...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this