Luis Suarez goal keeps Barcelona's title hopes alive in La Liga Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Luis Suarez's 55th-minute goal gave FC Barcelona a narrow win at home to local rivals Espanyol to pull his club to within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga while at the same time condemning their neighbours to relegation to the Spanish second division.



Although Barca controlled most of the ball in the first half and...


