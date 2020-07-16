Global  
 

Barcelona can't win La Liga title this season: Luis Suarez

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has conceded the LaLiga title race to Clasico rivals Real Madrid as according to the Uruguayan, it's impossible for them to retain the trophy this term. Real currently hold a four-point advantage over Barcelona as they have accumulated 83 points from 36 matches, while the Catalan giants have 79...
Luis Suarez goal keeps Barcelona's title hopes alive in La Liga

 Luis Suarez's 55th-minute goal gave FC Barcelona a narrow win at home to local rivals Espanyol to pull his club to within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Sport

