Barcelona can't win La Liga title this season: Luis Suarez
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has conceded the LaLiga title race to Clasico rivals Real Madrid as according to the Uruguayan, it's impossible for them to retain the trophy this term. Real currently hold a four-point advantage over Barcelona as they have accumulated 83 points from 36 matches, while the Catalan giants have 79...
