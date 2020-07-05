Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Carry Blaugranas To Huge Win
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday morning, so Barcelona needed to win to keep themselves alive in the 2019-20 La Liga title race. Los Blaugranas did exactly that and secured a huge 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday evening. This result ended Villarreal’s near-perfect start since the Liga campaign restarted in mid-June. An own […]
