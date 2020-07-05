Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Carry Blaugranas To Huge Win

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday morning, so Barcelona needed to win to keep themselves alive in the 2019-20 La Liga title race. Los Blaugranas did exactly that and secured a huge 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday evening. This result ended Villarreal’s near-perfect start since the Liga campaign restarted in mid-June. An own […]

The post Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Carry Blaugranas To Huge Win appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien [Video]

Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both fit for Barcelona’s return following coronavirus hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Spain's top football clubs step up training efforts [Video]

Spain's top football clubs step up training efforts

Spain's top clubs, including Barcelona, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, step up their training efforts as LaLiga looks to make a return after the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

mahedvin

mantse RT @BBCSport: Barcelona's front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann clicked perfectly in an excellent victory at in-fo… 6 seconds ago

meanymeen

Meenakshi Karanth RT @TechnicalTake26: GOAL FOR BARCA! WONDERFUL FINISH by Luis Suarez on the pass inside by none other than Lionel Messi! What a beautiful g… 7 minutes ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport Barcelona's front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann clicked perfectly in an excellent victor… https://t.co/hfqliHNsSo 11 minutes ago

izziey68

izziddeen Adam RT @SuperSportBlitz: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann & Ansu Fati scored as Barcelona eased past Villarreal 4-1 to cut Real Madrid’s lead ato… 13 minutes ago

Soccer_Laduma

Soccer Laduma Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi all played starring roles as @FCBarcelona defeated @Eng_Villarreal… https://t.co/cuIhl6upMV 28 minutes ago

NBCSportsSoccer

#MyPLSummer 🇪🇸 #LaLiga title race is still on: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez turn on style amid stunning goals i… https://t.co/5W3u5LRtAG 29 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @footballespana_: FT: Barcelona seal a 4-1 win over Villarreal with fine goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez. The gap at the t… 30 minutes ago