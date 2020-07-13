Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

La Liga: Lionel Messi shines as Barcelona win to keep fading title hopes alive

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
He also becomes only the second player in the 21st century from the five major European leagues to hit 20 goals and 20 assists in the same campaign, after Thierry Henry in 2002-03. Messi has halted negotiations to extend his current contract, which expires in 2021, perhaps to express frustration with the running of the club. As...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report [Video]

Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine won't renew his contract

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published
Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report [Video]

Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report

Lionel Messi has called off contract negotiations with Barcelona, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:10Published
Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca [Video]

Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca

Barcelona record an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Mallorca in both teams' first match in three months due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:51Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Lionel Messi tees up victory as Barcelona cling on to fading title hopes

 Lionel Messi made it 20 assists for the season in Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid, even as his team's La Liga challenge appears almost over.
News24

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Carry Blaugranas To Huge Win

 Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday morning, so Barcelona needed to win to keep themselves alive in the 2019-20 La Liga title race. Los Blaugranas did...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport

Tweets about this