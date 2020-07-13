La Liga: Lionel Messi shines as Barcelona win to keep fading title hopes alive Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

He also becomes only the second player in the 21st century from the five major European leagues to hit 20 goals and 20 assists in the same campaign, after Thierry Henry in 2002-03. Messi has halted negotiations to extend his current contract, which expires in 2021, perhaps to express frustration with the running of the club. As... 👓 View full article

