Lionel Messi reacts in anger to scoring a great free-kick in Barcelona’s defeat to Osasuna (Video) Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Barcelona’s hopes of catching up with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race ended on Thursday evening as the Catalans slumped to a 1-2 defeat against Osasuna, though given Real’s win over Villarreal which happened at the same time and with the same scoreline, the result proved irrelevant. Real would have been crowned champions […]



The post Lionel Messi reacts in anger to scoring a great free-kick in Barcelona’s defeat to Osasuna (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Footy Fans FC Lionel Messi reacts in anger to scoring a great free-kick in Barcelona’s defeat to Osasuna (Video) https://t.co/8m30TGRm8I #FOOTBALL 53 minutes ago