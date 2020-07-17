Lionel Messi reacts in anger to scoring a great free-kick in Barcelona’s defeat to Osasuna (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Barcelona’s hopes of catching up with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race ended on Thursday evening as the Catalans slumped to a 1-2 defeat against Osasuna, though given Real’s win over Villarreal which happened at the same time and with the same scoreline, the result proved irrelevant. Real would have been crowned champions […]
The post Lionel Messi reacts in anger to scoring a great free-kick in Barcelona’s defeat to Osasuna (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.