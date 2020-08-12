Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest against President Lukashenko's crackdown
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Brutal police crackdowns in Belarus prompted hundreds of women to protest in Minsk. France's Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of "violence" with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The UN has joined the chorus of disapproval.
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.