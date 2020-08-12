Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest against President Lukashenko's crackdown

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Brutal police crackdowns in Belarus prompted hundreds of women to protest in Minsk. France's Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of "violence" with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The UN has joined the chorus of disapproval.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests 02:02

 Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands in Belarus join anti-government protest outside state TV offices [Video]

Thousands in Belarus join anti-government protest outside state TV offices

Thousands of Belarusians gathered outside the offices of the state TV channel in Minsk on Saturday (August 15th) to demand full coverage of the protests against the disputed presidential..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:10Published
Minsk residents line streets in "chain of solidarity" against disputed Belarus election [Video]

Minsk residents line streets in "chain of solidarity" against disputed Belarus election

Residents of Minsk on Saturday (August 15th) morning again lined the streets in a "chain of solidarity" against the disputed presidential election.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security' [Video]

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security'

Comments by President Alexander Lukashenko come as thousands gather in Minsk to remember man killed during protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest Lukashenko's crackdown

 Brutal police crackdowns in Belarus prompted hundreds of women to protest in Minsk. France's Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of "violence" with Russia's...
Deutsche Welle

Putin, Lukashenko say problems in Belarus will be solved as protests surge

Putin, Lukashenko say problems in Belarus will be solved as protests surge The leaders of Russia and Belarus agreed on Saturday that the problems in Belarus would be resolved soon, the Kremlin said, as tens of thousands took to the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-Day

Women rally in Belarus as thousands are detained in government crackdown

 Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of Minsk in Belarus to decry the violent suppression of protests over the country's authoritarian rule.
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsPRAVDA

Tweets about this

Carolicen

Carolina RT @SushantSin: Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest Lukashenko's crackdown. Brutal police crackdowns in Belarus pr… 5 hours ago

Carolicen

Carolina RT @dwnews: Groups of women dressed in white formed human chains, chanting "Shame!" and called on authorities to stop their violent suppres… 5 hours ago

democracy_sakai

でもくらしーさかい https://t.co/Hk33Q7pLRq Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest Lukashenko's crackdown 1 day ago

beeinchicago

Beatrice Westrate https://t.co/NMXqpYUfKo Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest Lukashenko's crackdown 2 days ago

Moley108

Marie Armstrong RT @Barholth: THIS is the beginning of the end for #Lukashenko and his corruption! https://t.co/NWkOchXB27 Belarus protests: Women line th… 2 days ago

Barholth

Barbro Holth THIS is the beginning of the end for #Lukashenko and his corruption! https://t.co/NWkOchXB27 Belarus protests: Wom… https://t.co/r43Ms8glgW 2 days ago

winextension

winextension Preview of America in November? https://t.co/11eMmowOu9 3 days ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @EUwatchers: Belarus protests: Women line the streets of Minsk to protest against President Lukashenko's crackdown Brutal police crackdo… 3 days ago