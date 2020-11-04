Vienna authorities say attacker acted alone

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police



A terror attack in the Austrian capital left four victims dead, and a suspected attacker was shot dead by police, with authorities still determining whether there are other attackers on the run.View on.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:05 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist' Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.The man blamed for carrying...

WorldNews 14 hours ago Also reported by • Newsy



Tweets about this