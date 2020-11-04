Vienna authorities say attacker acted alone
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Austrian authorities currently believe the main suspect in the Vienna attack acted alone, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference, adding police had arrested 14 people linked to the man.
Austrian authorities currently believe the main suspect in the Vienna attack acted alone, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference, adding police had arrested 14 people linked to the man.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this