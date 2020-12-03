Russia to start mass COVID-19 vaccinations next week
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus. Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, the Russian president said. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to early results.
