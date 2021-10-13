What Is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
Published
The U.K. is demanding that post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland it agreed to be discarded. The European Union sees the protocol as a key part of protecting its single market.Full Article
Published
The U.K. is demanding that post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland it agreed to be discarded. The European Union sees the protocol as a key part of protecting its single market.Full Article
The Irish premier has described the EU’s proposals to tackle issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol as “the obvious way..
Leo Varadkar accused Boris Johnson of going back on his word over the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated and agreed only two..