Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: Study

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: StudyCHICAGO — A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at detecting which women had breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing errors, researchers in the United States and Britain reported. The study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, is the latest to show that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to improve the accuracy of screening for breast cancer, which affects one in eight women globally. Radiologists miss about 20% of breast cancers in mammograms, the American Cancer...
