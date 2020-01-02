Global  

Mistakes loom large in Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl defeat

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Chryst succinctly summed up why his Wisconsin squad lost Wednesday’s 106th Rose Bowl to Oregon despite running 22 more plays and dominating time of possession. “We didn’t overcome ourselves,” the Badgers coach said after four turnovers and untimely penalties contributed to a 28-27 defeat. Three fumbles and an interception resulted […]
