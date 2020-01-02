Global  

19 killed in Jakarta floods, landslides

Thursday, 2 January 2020
19 killed in Jakarta floods, landslidesJakarta, Jan 2 (IANS) Severe flooding in Jakarta has claimed at least 19 lives and forced thousands of people to flee their homes after heavy rains inundated both residential and commercial areas across the Indonesian capital, the government said on Thursday....
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Cobras are invading home toilets in Jakarta [Video]Cobras are invading home toilets in Jakarta

WEST JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Imagine going to your bathroom and coming face to face with a cobra rearing its flared head. That's the kind of terror residents in West Jakarta, Indonesia faced on..

