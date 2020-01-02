Global  

Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday. Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser, confirmed that he had […]
News video: Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run

Won't Back Down: Marianne Williamson Cans 100% Of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run 00:40

 Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house. According to Business Insider, Williamson laid off the entirety of her campaign staff on Thursday. A former campaign staffer says Williamson is determined to continue vying for the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Presidential election 2020: Marianne Williamson lays off entire campaign staff

Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has laid off her entire campaign staff.
USATODAY.com


