Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday. Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser, confirmed that he had […]
Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house.
According to Business Insider, Williamson laid off the entirety of her campaign staff on Thursday.
A former campaign staffer says Williamson is determined to continue vying for the...