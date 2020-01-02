Marianne Williamson lays off 2020 campaign staff nationwide

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday. Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser, confirmed that he had […] 👓 View full article

