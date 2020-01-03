Global  

A fugitive was on the run for 40 years. Police finally arrested him for public intoxication

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jose Romero was arrested Saturday in Delaware. He evaded capture in South Carolina in 1979 after being convicted of armed robbery.
