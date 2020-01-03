Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talksMINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus' state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow has stopped supplying crude oil to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaCBC.caRIA Nov.Deutsche Welle

Oil prices jump $1 after U.S air strike kills Iran, Iraq military personnel

Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LukasTraki

Lukas Trakimavicius RT @LukasTraki: "#Russia has halted #oil supplies to refineries in #Belarus, the Belarusian state #energy firm said on Friday, amid a new c… 3 minutes ago

ooah0

Noah Schwartz RT @tassagency_en: Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus https://t.co/ODF8ZGsktV https://t.co/KpAAzkFJK3 3 minutes ago

doug_ruff

Doug Ruff Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus https://t.co/Pxi0zO4SKw 8 minutes ago

alangriffith8

Alan Griffith #FBPE RT @john_whitamore: Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus. The main pipelines from Russia to Europe come through Belarus. Combined with tens… 14 minutes ago

john_whitamore

John Whitamore Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus. The main pipelines from Russia to Europe come through Belarus. Combined with… https://t.co/IueVARONgf 17 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on fu… https://t.co/RJ10hReIoN 19 minutes ago

Germiona_Z

Elza RT @TatAtfender: Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus in push for closer ties https://t.co/6Hf2yxKQBS 28 minutes ago

BrexitInCourt

Brexit In Court ⚖🇫🇷🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇭🇰 RT @MoscowTimes: Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, amid a new contr… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.