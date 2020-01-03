Global  

Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A U.S. appeals court on Friday began hearing arguments in a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying to a congressional committee as part of the impeachment effort against Trump.
Judges struggle over Trump bid to block McGahn congressional testimony

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to block a former White...
Reuters

Appeals court wrestles with subpoena for ex-White House aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal appellate judges are wrestling with whether courts should be refereeing a dispute between the House of Representatives and the Trump...
Seattle Times

