Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips enter race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Prominent backbenchers Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have joined the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader with calls to win back trust in the party’s former heartlands. Both referenced representing regions where once-reliable support for Labour was dwindling as they entered the battle to head the party after its worst general election defeat since 1935. Wigan MP Ms Nandy, a former shadow cabinet minister, said on Friday that the successor must be someone with “skin in the game” and called for the rejection of “the paternalism of the past”. Earlier on Friday, outspoken Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips confirmed...
Labour MP Jess Phillips is poised to announce her candidacy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. The outspoken backbencher is expected to confirm on Friday evening her widely anticipated bid to lead the party after its worst general election result since 1935. The Birmingham Yardley...
Jess Phillips has announced that she is entering the Labour Party leadership contest. The MP for Birmingham Yardley said she thinks that "we need more honesty in politics". Report by Thomasl. Like us..
Wigan MP Ms Nandy, a former shadow cabinet minister, said on Friday that the successor must be someone with "skin in the game" and called for the rejection of... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC News •Grimsby Telegraph •RIA Nov.
