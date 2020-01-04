Global  

Broad, Anderson lift England as South Africa slips to 60-3

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Veteran fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson injected new life into England to send South Africa sliding to 60-3 on Day 2 of the second test on Saturday. Broad struck twice before lunch, helped by a dazzling diving catch by Ben Stokes in the slips, and Anderson followed up with the wicket of South […]
