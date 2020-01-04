Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Hustlers' star Jennifer Lopez says she once considered stripping early in career: 'It sounded awfully good'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez, who starred in and produced 'Hustlers,' told W Magazine that there was a point when she considered stripping to make money.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival 01:32

 ”Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Plus, ET Canada brings you more highlights from the star-studded event.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real Life “Hustler” Roselyn Keo [Video]Real Life “Hustler” Roselyn Keo

Roselyn Keo inspired Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe nominated movie, “Hustlers”. She shares the details of how she was able to scam men out of thousands of dollars a night.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:38Published

Preview: Wednesday, 12.18.19 - Real-life Inspiration Behind Jennifer Lopez’s Movie “Hustlers”: Roselyn Keo [Video]Preview: Wednesday, 12.18.19 - Real-life Inspiration Behind Jennifer Lopez’s Movie “Hustlers”: Roselyn Keo

Meet the real-life inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe nominated movie “Hustlers”: Roselyn Keo talks about how she scammed men out of thousands of dollars a night.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez admits she considered stripping before career took off

Jennifer Lopez's life could have looked more like her character's from "Hustlers."
FOXNews.com

Jennifer Lopez says making 'Hustlers' was 'a big deal'; she wants to tell more women's stories

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez said she wants to put women "at the forefront" like she did in her film "Hustlers."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.