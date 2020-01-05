Global  

Iraq votes to expel U.S. troops after Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani's killing

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
About 5,000 American troops are in various parts of Iraq. After Qasem Soleimani's killing, Iraq wants them to leave.
News video: US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News

US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News 01:46

 US-IRAN TENSION ESCALATES, TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIKE, AFTER QASEM SOLEIMANI'S KILLING, US FEARS BACKLASH, TWO MISSILES HIT THE GREEN ZONE NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD, IRAN'S GEN QASEM SOLEIMANI KILLED IN US AIR STRIKE IN BAGHDAD, IRAN UNVEILS RED FLAG AT MOSQUE WARNING OF SEVERE BATTLE

Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general [Video]Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general

Dozens of people gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday (December 5) to protest against the killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?' [Video]Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSNPRNew Zealand HeraldSeattle Times

Iran official on Soleimani killing: 'The response for a military action is military action'

Iran has vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani. But will it risk war?  
Delawareonline Also reported by •News24

