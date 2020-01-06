Global  

Dirty hit? Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney says he wasn’t trying to injure Eagles’ Carson Wentz on helmet-to-helmet collision

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Seahawks had seven sacks Sunday, none bigger than Clowney's fourth-down takedown in the final 2 minutes.
News video: Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? 02:25

 The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

Referee calls Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Carson Wentz “incidental” contact


Pro Football Talk

Unlucky Wentz victim of hit that knocks Eagles' QB out of first playoff game

Eagles QB Carson Wentz had to leave his first playoff game in the first period with a head injury after a potentially illegal hit by Jadeveon Clowney  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Newsday

ChrizzicaL

Chrizz RT @JeffSkversky: Eagles Feel bad for Carson Wentz 😡Eagles LT Jason Peters is NOT happy with Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney & went back and… 8 minutes ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Carson Wentz was not dirty in Seahawks vs. Eagles | NFL on ESPN https://t.co/N50Q537YQv 12 minutes ago

biggeazy206

U🇳🇬🌟🌟 RT @A_Jude: Clowney, as he manages his groin/core injury, played a season-low 33 snaps last week vs. 49ers, and he told me he felt like coa… 22 minutes ago

A_Jude

Adam Jude Clowney, as he manages his groin/core injury, played a season-low 33 snaps last week vs. 49ers, and he told me he f… https://t.co/QWRYsqz4Bn 26 minutes ago

bobby11967363

Bobby Sollock RT @ByKimberleyA: Jason Peters told Jadeveon Clowney: “Just stay off my quarterback. That was a dirty, dirty play.” Peters said Clowney re… 40 minutes ago

paulbarrett6

Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: Jadeveon Clowney on his hit on Eagles QB Carson Wentz: "It was a bang-bang play. I don’t intend to hurt nobody in this… 49 minutes ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Jadeveon Clowney on his hit on Eagles QB Carson Wentz: "It was a bang-bang play. I don’t intend to hurt nobody in t… https://t.co/PZOmO8Isw8 51 minutes ago

