Dirty hit? Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney says he wasn’t trying to injure Eagles’ Carson Wentz on helmet-to-helmet collision

Chrizz RT @JeffSkversky: Eagles Feel bad for Carson Wentz 😡Eagles LT Jason Peters is NOT happy with Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney & went back and… 8 minutes ago Gent News Jadeveon Clowney's hit on Carson Wentz was not dirty in Seahawks vs. Eagles | NFL on ESPN https://t.co/N50Q537YQv 12 minutes ago U🇳🇬🌟🌟 RT @A_Jude: Clowney, as he manages his groin/core injury, played a season-low 33 snaps last week vs. 49ers, and he told me he felt like coa… 22 minutes ago Adam Jude Clowney, as he manages his groin/core injury, played a season-low 33 snaps last week vs. 49ers, and he told me he f… https://t.co/QWRYsqz4Bn 26 minutes ago Bobby Sollock RT @ByKimberleyA: Jason Peters told Jadeveon Clowney: “Just stay off my quarterback. That was a dirty, dirty play.” Peters said Clowney re… 40 minutes ago Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: Jadeveon Clowney on his hit on Eagles QB Carson Wentz: "It was a bang-bang play. I don’t intend to hurt nobody in this… 49 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports Jadeveon Clowney on his hit on Eagles QB Carson Wentz: "It was a bang-bang play. I don’t intend to hurt nobody in t… https://t.co/PZOmO8Isw8 51 minutes ago