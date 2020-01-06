Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

NFL wild-card weekend winners and losers: Derrick Henry and DK Metcalf have breakout performances

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
While new NFL playoff stars were born (Derrick Henry and DK Metcalf), two vets (Tom Brady and Drew Brees) suffered humbling wild-card weekend losses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Wild Card Weekend: Bove and Joe B discuss the Bills' loss to Houston

Wild Card Weekend: Bove and Joe B discuss the Bills' loss to Houston 05:41

 Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic reflect on the Bills' playoff loss to the Texans, their 2019 season, and what's next for the Bills this offseason.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fanalysis: Top Plays For NFL Wild Card Weekend [Video]Fanalysis: Top Plays For NFL Wild Card Weekend

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend with Jared Smith of SportsGrid in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 13:56Published

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd makes his picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Colin Cowherd makes his picks for NFL Wild Card WeekendWild Card Weekend in the NFL is officially underway tomorrow and Colin Cowherd is ready to make his picks. Check out who he thinks will win each of the four Wild...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Reuters

Wild card weekend NFL picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S NFL SUPER 6

Wild card weekend NFL picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S NFL SUPER 6Wild card weekend NFL picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S NFL SUPER 6
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.