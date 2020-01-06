Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Australian Open matches could be suspended if air quality is too bad, organisers say after Melbourne reached "very unhealthy" levels amid bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires 00:13

 Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality. Footage from January 3 shows a panoramic view of the city from Melbourne Park where the skyline is barely visible through the smoke. This has raised concerns ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Organisers insist Australian Open show will go on despite smoke hazard

Tennis Australia officials have poured cold water on suggestions the start of the Australian Open could be delayed due to lingering smoke from bushfires.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •News24

Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shut

Smoke in Australia's capital is so bad that the agency responsible for emergency management has shutEden, Australia (CNN)The Australian federal government department responsible for managing emergencies shut its Canberra office due to poor air quality on Monday...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

LouisBenson1

Louis Benson Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/e8rZodKZ9g 1 minute ago

TennisHype

Tennis news Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/H1sCxlRilA 1 minute ago

HarleyBaker1

Harley Baker Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/XJSbYXyWbN 1 minute ago

LouisCharlton2

Louis Charlton Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/bV4C6iCixW 1 minute ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Australian Open: Air quality being monitored https://t.co/7dVdYO7LRI https://t.co/WI5fn7Fq4T 7 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/T9pofoemhN ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/RUnEPsyTsM 10 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers https://t.co/lZhijyJrT0 @BBCSport https://t.co/BErqM2Wd2G 10 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Australian Open: Air quality being monitored https://t.co/DchyZfBUQ6 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.