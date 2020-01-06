Global  

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says it's his 'hope and prayer' Tom Brady stays

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he's hopeful 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady will be back under center for his team next season.
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans 04:48

 Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

