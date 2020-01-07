Global  

‘Joker’ Leads Bafta Nominations

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Todd Phillips movie earned 11 nominations for Britain’s equivalent of the Oscars, including best film, best director and best actor.
News video: 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods 00:40

 Joker looks set for success at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after receiving an impressive 11 nominations.

Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations [Video]Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations

The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced – and there aren’t too many surprises. Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A..

Joker leads BAFTA nominations [Video]Joker leads BAFTA nominations

'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both 'The IRishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have 10.

Bafta film awards 2020: Joker leads nominations amid diversity row

Joaquin Phoenix's film has 11 nods, but there is criticism that the acting categories are all white.
BBC News

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Dark drama "Joker" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at the United Kingdom's top...
Reuters India


