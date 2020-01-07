|
‘Joker’ Leads Bafta Nominations
|
|
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Todd Phillips movie earned 11 nominations for Britain’s equivalent of the Oscars, including best film, best director and best actor.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations
The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced – and there aren’t too many surprises. Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Joker leads BAFTA nominations
'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both 'The IRishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have 10.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this