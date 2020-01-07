Global  

Pompeo sidesteps questions about 'imminent' threat posed by Iran's Soleimani

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pompeo's remarks come amid sharp questions about the U.S. intelligence that Qasem Soleimani posed an 'imminent' threat to U.S. interests.
News video: Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?' 01:40

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether there was an imminent threat. Zachary Goelman reports.

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks' [Video]Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Responding to a question on why the American people should trust U.S. intelligence on the imminent threat posed by Qassem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said agency personnel do their 'best'..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 [Video]Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo Maintains Iran Attacks Were ‘Imminent,’ But Concedes ‘We Don’t Know Precisely’ When or Where

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding firm that there was an “imminent” threat which led to the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani. But says the...
Mediaite

Pompeo tiptoes away from talk of 'imminent' attack planned by Iran's Soleimani

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Tuesday to further distance himself from his assertion last week that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani planned...
Reuters


