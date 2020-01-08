Global  

No survivors in Ukraine International Airlines plane crash

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian plane that crashed shortly after take-off in Tehran was carrying 170 passengers, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
News video: File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best [Video]Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best

The president of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has offered his &quot;deep condolences&quot; to relatives of the 176 people killed when one of its planes crashed on Wednesday, shortly..

'The plane is on fire': No survivors after Ukrainian passenger jet crashes in Iran

A Ukraine International Airlines plane with at least 170 people aboard has crashed in Iran.
SBS

'The plane is on fire': Red Crescent fears no survivors after Ukrainian passenger jet crashes in Iran

A Ukraine International Airlines plane with more than 170 aboard has crashed in Iran.
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsSifyDaily Record

