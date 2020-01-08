No survivors in Ukraine International Airlines plane crash

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best The president of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has offered his "deep condolences" to relatives of the 176 people killed when one of its planes crashed on Wednesday, shortly.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:02Published 2 hours ago