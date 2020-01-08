Global  

Bomb explosion in Somalia’s Mogadishu kills 4

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Bomb explosion in Somalia’s Mogadishu kills 4A car bomb explosion at a checkpoint near the parliament in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has left at least four people dead and 10 others injured, police say. “Explosives were packed in a vehicle which the security forces think was trying to...
