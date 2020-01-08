Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial in October on graft charges
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () PARIS: Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become France's first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until October 22, a Paris court said. This will be the first trial in several graft investigations against...
John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at issue ... I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to...