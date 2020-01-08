Global  

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial in October on graft charges

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial in October on graft chargesPARIS: Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become France's first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until October 22, a Paris court said. This will be the first trial in several graft investigations against...
