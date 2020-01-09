Global  

GOP Sen. Mike Lee: Iran briefing from Trump administration was 'insulting and demeaning'

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee said the classified briefing with Trump officials on Iran was the "the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue."
News video: Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran 02:01

 Members of the Trump administration will brief Congress on Tuesday on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis [Video]Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least..

Trump: Obama Administration 'Funded' Missiles Fired By Iran [Video]Trump: Obama Administration 'Funded' Missiles Fired By Iran

President Trump held a media briefing.

Mike Lee, a G.O.P. Senator, Calls Administration’s Iran Briefing ‘Insulting’

Mr. Lee lashed out after he said he was chided by a top administration official for questioning President Trump’s Iran strategy.
Lou Dobbs Trashes GOP Sen. Mike Lee for Breaking Ranks on Iran: He Broke Out a ‘Benedict Arnold Impression’

Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs directs some of his strongest criticism towards Republicans who stand in the way of President Donald Trump’s agenda. On Wednesday,...
taimoor_ze

Taimoor Zaman RT @ndrew_lawrence: Republican senator Mike Lee blasts the Trump administrations post-Iran briefing, says they were told they could not dis… 20 seconds ago

bushgrey

Sergey Bush RT @mkraju: GOP Sen. Mike Lee railing on the Iran briefing just now from senior administration officials, calling it “the worst briefing I’… 2 minutes ago

JoyRoseM

Melanie 🇵🇦 Says People Get Ready 2019 RT @kylegriffin1: Sen. Mike Lee said he now plans to vote in favor of the war powers resolution from Tim Kaine. "That briefing changed my m… 2 minutes ago

APainter113

Painter RT @yashar: This is a stunning statement from GOP Senator Mike Lee (Utah) who just left a classified intelligence briefing on the situation… 3 minutes ago

