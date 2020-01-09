Global  

Jillian Michaels says Lizzo's body shouldn't be 'celebrated', is accused of body-shaming

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Jillian Michaels, best known for her stint on "The Biggest Loser," is being accused of body-shaming after questioning why Lizzo's body is praised.
News video: Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight

Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight 00:37

 Personal fitness expert Jillian Michaels is taking flak for her remarks about pop star Lizzo. Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. Jillian Michaels The "Truth Hurts" is a singer, rapper,...

