U.S. judge orders Michael Avenatti to face fraud charge as Nike trial looms

A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti 's bid to dismiss a criminal charge that he defrauded a client who he said knew about improper payments that Nike allegedly made to families of college basketball recruits.



