U.S. judge orders Michael Avenatti to face fraud charge as Nike trial looms

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti's bid to dismiss a criminal charge that he defrauded a client who he said knew about improper payments that Nike allegedly made to families of college basketball recruits.
News video: Avenatti Ordered To Face Fraud Charges

Avenatti Ordered To Face Fraud Charges 00:34

 More bad news for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti. A U.S. judge rejected his bid to dismiss a criminal charge that he defrauded a client. The client said he knew about improper payments that Nike allegedly made to families of college basketball recruits. Prosecutors accused Avenatti of telling...

