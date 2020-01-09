Global  

Trudeau says missile took down airliner. What we know and what we don't about Iran plane crash

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said
News video: Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy 01:20

 Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian...

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane [Video]Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.

There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau [Video]There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

Trudeau says Ukrainian plane shot down by Iranian missile

Justin Trudeau says evidence from multiple sources shows the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersSBS

Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSBS

