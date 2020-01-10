The Latest: Ukrainian investigators examine plane fragments

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local): 10:10 a.m. Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and they were examined late Thursday, according to a statement by the Ukrainian president’s office. “It is too early on in the investigation […] 👓 View full article

