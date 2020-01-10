Global  

The Latest: Ukrainian investigators examine plane fragments

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local): 10:10 a.m. Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and they were examined late Thursday, according to a statement by the Ukrainian president’s office. “It is too early on in the investigation […]
News video: Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard 00:48

 A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner [Video]US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US [Video]Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US

Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published


Ukrainian investigators want to search for debris of Russian missile at Iran plane crash site

Ukrainian investigators want to search for possible debris of a Russian missile at the site of the Iran plane crash after seeing information about it on the...
Reuters

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: Missile strike or terrorism possible causes

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: Missile strike or terrorism possible causesA missile strike or terrorism are now being investigated as possible causes of the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash in Iran that killed all 176 people on-board.US...
New Zealand Herald


