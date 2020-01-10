Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic helped Serbia reach the semi-finals

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic helped Serbia reach the semi-finalsSerbia completed a clean sweep of Canada to set up an ATP Cup semi-final clash with Russia. Novak Djokovic sealed the deal after battling back from a set down to win 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) over Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov edged ahead in the first set as the world No 2 double-faulted at deuce at 4-4 and the Canadian took...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Nadal flawless as Djokovic braves brutal conditions at ATP Cup

An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup but Serbia's Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal conditions for his second...
News24 Also reported by •FOX SportsMid-DaySifyCBC.ca

Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and...
Reuters Also reported by •FOX SportsWorldNewsBBC NewsNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.