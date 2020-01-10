Global  

Explainer: Reading 'black boxes' of Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Iran is examining 'black boxes' from a Ukrainian jet that crashed on Wednesday in a fireball shortly after taking off from Tehran, sparking an international hunt for clues amid Western claims that the jet had been brought down accidentally by Iranian missiles.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Explainer - Reading 'black boxes' of Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran

Iran is examining 'black boxes' from a Ukrainian jet that crashed on Wednesday in a fireball shortly after taking off from Tehran, sparking an international hunt...
Reuters India

Black boxes of crashed airliner will be "opened" on Friday: IRNA

The black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner which crashed in Iran, killing 176 people, will be "opened" on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Reuters

