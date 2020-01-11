Global  

President Trump’s ex-private lawyer seeks cooperation credit

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s ex-personal lawyer told a judge Friday that he’s the victim of a continuing campaign of “character assassination” by prosecutors who oppose his time behind bars being trimmed from three years to one. Michael Cohen said in a court document filed in Manhattan federal court that federal prosecutors are […]
News video: Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit

Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit 00:31

 A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing state and local governments to reject refugees, questioning whether the change was politically motivated.

Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020 [Video]Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Donald Trump to Moscow in 2020. According to CNN, the message was read from Putin’s holiday greetings to foreign leaders. Putin said Russia and the..

Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court [Video]Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

PM speaks to US President Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a...
IndiaTimes

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
WorldNews

