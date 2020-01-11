President Trump’s ex-private lawyer seeks cooperation credit

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s ex-personal lawyer told a judge Friday that he’s the victim of a continuing campaign of “character assassination” by prosecutors who oppose his time behind bars being trimmed from three years to one. Michael Cohen said in a court document filed in Manhattan federal court that federal prosecutors are […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Donald Trump to Moscow in 2020. According to CNN, the message was read from Putin’s holiday greetings to foreign leaders. Putin said Russia and the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources PM speaks to US President Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...

WorldNews 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this