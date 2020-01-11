Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

Saturday, 11 January 2020 () SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth […]
Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years. Yahaira Jacquez reports.