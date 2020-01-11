Global  

Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth […]
News video: Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside 01:42

 Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico [Video]Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico

Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to serve those impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Health care professionals from South Florida are flying to San Juan to meet with a team of..

5.4 Magnitude Aftershock Rocks Puerto Rico Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Puerto Rico

Another earthquake has shaken Puerto Rico, this time a 5.9 magnitude quake on Saturday causing damage along the southern coast.
