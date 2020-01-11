Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth […]


