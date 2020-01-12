Global  

Trump implies he would block Bolton's testimony in impeachment trial

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Trump implies he would block Bolton's testimony in impeachment trialUS President Donald Trump has implied he would block his former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying before the Senate’s impending impeachment trial, insisting that Bolton’s testimony would undermine his authority. “I think you have to for the sake of the office,” said the impeached US president on Friday night in response to a question during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on whether he would use executive privilege to block...
News video: Trump may invoke executive privilege to block John Bolton testimony

Trump may invoke executive privilege to block John Bolton testimony 09:42

 Trump may invoke executive privilege to block John Bolton testimony in impeachment trial

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Napolitano Spars With Hegseth Over Bolton Testimony: Impeachment Hearing ‘Is a Search for the Truth!’

Regular viewers of Fox & Friends tune in to see a remarkably united front in defense of President Donald Trump, but Tuesday morning was a bit different. As...
Mediaite

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he is prepared to testify in a possible Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump...
Reuters

